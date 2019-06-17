Boy killed in Floyd County crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -- The Floyd County coroner says a 12-year-old boy was killed when a vehicle struck his dirtbike.

It happened Saturday night on Kentucky 979 in the Teaberry community of Floyd County.

The coroner says Dylan Mullins was pronounced dead at the scene.

 
