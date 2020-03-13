Boyd Co. Emergency Management to screen access to government buildings

Emergency Management officials in Boyd county are looking to restrict access to government buildings next week to try and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Tim England, the emergency management director for Boyd county, Ashland and Cattletsburg, says residents will still have access to buildings, but they want to implement some precautions moving forward since the facilities see a large volume of people daily.

"The information we received yesterday and it is out there," said England. "The mortality rate right now with coronavirus is around three percent. With the flu it's less than one percent."

He tells WSAZ, first, they'd like to funnel people to one door. Someone will be at that door, screening individuals with questions about where they've traveled to, if they've been sick, running a fever or if any of their family has been sick.

He says if Boyd county starts to see positive cases of coronavirus, they might look into adding additional screening measures which could include non-essential staff working from home.

"I do see as the schools are out, I think that it was a great thing that they did that," said England. "I know that it impacts families but the biggest issue we're gonna have is for the older kids that are still gonna be congregating. They're going to be going to the mall, they're going to be going to the theaters, so that's a concern. That it's still gonna spread in that way."

He says all of the testing was done at the state lab, but he expects commercial labs will get up and running soon.

England says it's not a matter of if there will be positive cases, but when.

It likely won't be until Monday before they get those new screening procedures in place.