The 911 system for Boyd County is down for AT&T users.

Dispatch tells us they received an automated message Tuesday morning from AT&T saying there is an issue with phones trying to dial 911.

If you have an emergency, you are asked to call their admin number: 606-329-0800.

Boyd County Dispatch is contacting AT&T customer service to see how long this problem will last.

They do not know when the problem will be fixed.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.