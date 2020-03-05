Boyd County EMS participates in Community Paramedicine

Boyd County is making an effort to better meet the needs of eastern Kentucky. There are participating in a new pilot program called Community Paramedicine.

Boyd County Emergency Services is one of the only eight departments participating across the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the only one in our region.

"We are the only one in eastern Kentucky to be doing this.

"We looked as it's probably the way and the future of EMS. It's to have people go to the hospital less and keep them out of emergency rooms," said Boyd County EMS Director Chuck Cremeans. "We all know emergency rooms are overcrowded and EMS run volumes are up, so we need to help people get to that point where they can stay at home as long as they can."

Boyd County EMS say they are seeing a difference since they started the program in February 2019.

"One patient in the program was able to decrease his transports by 95 percent," Cremeans said. "The program that can work but we are still working out the bugs."

When a patient is discharged from the hospital, the gap before home health care arrives is crucial.

"The average time from someone's discharge to home health intervention or making their first visit the national average is between 48 to 72 hours," Cremeans said. "So that's part of the program's focus is to fill that gap, that time frame to help them so they don't have to make a return trip to the hospital."

Deputy Director Brent Turvey says this program allows him to get to know his patients.

"I enjoy interacting with the patients more on a long-term basis because you see them recurrently from week to week," Turvey said. "We see more progress on how those patients move from a chronic disease illness to something of that nature. We get to see their condition improve and progress from one point to another."