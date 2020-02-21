Boyd County EMS receives bulletproof vests and helmets

Boyd County Emergency Management Services has made the move to keep their EMTs safe while responding to emergency calls. The department purchased bulletproof vests and helmets.

"Nationwide there are over 4,500 assaults on EMS providers nationwide a year. And with the recent mass shootings in Huntington in January, our board has become very concerned about our safety of our personnel," said EMS Director Chuck Cremeans. "They are the most important asset ... the people who work here and provide care."

The vests have two metal plates to protect EMTs' vital organs from a stab or gunshot wound.

"We bought 12 helmets and 12 vests. We operate four front truck lines, so that gives us vests and helmets for everyone plus some spare if we need them," Cremeans said. "The cost for the vest is around $2,000 and the helmets were $255."

The reason for our area is seeing an increase in violent calls.

"We are seeing an increase in violent nature, shootings, stabbings," Cremeans said. "In Boyd County, there were actually five homicides. We responded to all five of those scenes. Some of those were still active when we got there. We went to over 1,600 violent calls last year."

Boyd County EMT Chad Bowman says "he never thought it would come to this."

"I think beforehand when I first started EMS, I started in 2007. We wouldn't really have to worry about if we got a call," said EMT Chad Bowman. "I mean, it would be on your mind but now in today's days, it's very nerve-racking. You don't know what people are going to do."

It's a small change he's willing to make.

"I'm not much on wearing a helmet but if it's going to protect me where I can go home to my family, I will wear it every time," Bowman said.

Department officials say whether the vest and helmets are worn is determined by each call.