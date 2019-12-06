Boyd County Sheriff's Office catches on fire overnight

The Boyd County Sheriff's office caught on fire early Friday morning.
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 6:44 AM, Dec 06, 2019

BOYD COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Boyd County Sheriff's Office caught on fire early Friday morning.

Crews tell WSAZ an AC unit caught fire on the roof of the building around 3:00 a.m.

When Catlettsburg, Kenova an England Hill Fire Departments arrived at the scene flames were showing from the building.

The fire was out, and firefighters cleared the scene around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

The office was empty at the time of the fire, and no firefighters were hurt while battling the flames.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus