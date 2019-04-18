Boyd County deputies investigating scam asking for personal information

Deputies in Boyd County are warning people of a scam that at least one person has already fallen for.

According to deputies, victims say the person who is calling says his name is Michael Taylor and he is calling about tickets and citations.

Victims claim the caller is asking for Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, and dates of birth.

The sheriff's office says the number the caller is giving is (606) 405-3118 ext 702.

Deputies remind you they will never call you and ask for personal information over the phone.

If you get one of these calls or have any questions, call the sheriff's office at 606-739-5135.