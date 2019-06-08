Boyd County dispatcher helps with baby delivery over the phone

A dispatcher at Boyd County 911 is being honored for helping a mother after delivering her baby until help arrived.

Kevin Adkins was honored Friday for the May 6 call. Director Matt Saunders says Adkins answered the call from a woman who said she had just delivered her first baby in a bathroom.

Saunders says Adkins helped the woman over the phone with after birth care until help arrived.

"That is just one example of what dispatchers do daily," Saunders said. "Dispatchers very rarely get the ending to calls they have worked. Dispatchers are often heard and rarely seen."

According to the Boyd County 911 Facebook, they are looking for other stories of their dispatchers making a positive difference in the outcome of a situation.

To share your story, you can message the department's Facebook page, stop by the 911 center or email director@boydcounty911.com.

