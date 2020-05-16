Boyd County fair postponed due to COVID-19

Another summer festivity has fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials with the Boyd County Fair say the annual festival will not go on in late June as originally planned.

Organizers made the announcement Saturday just days after other staple events in Boyd County were cancelled.

Last week organizers and city officials decided Poage Landing Days in Ashland and Labor Day in Catlettsburg would not go on in 2020.

In a statement the Fair said, “It is with extremely heavy hearts that the Boyd County Fair Board must announce the postponement of the 2020 fair. We had been extremely optimistic that our lives would return to some sort of normal by the end of June. However that optimism has met reality and we just cannot continue under the current restrictions.“

The board says they hope to have some sort of event in October and will announce those plans at a later date.