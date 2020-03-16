Boyd County government buildings closed

Boyd County is closing government buildings Monday at 4 p.m., according to Boyd County Judge Executive Eric Chaney.

After a new report from the CDC to cancel events with 50 or more people due to COVID-19, and after talking with local health officials, Chaney says he decided to invoke an executive order to keep residents safe.

The following buildings, facilities and events are closed or canceled.

The old Boyd County Courthouse and all other county government buildings will be closed to the public until further notice.

All non-essential county employees will work remotely.

All Boyd County Fiscal Court meetings are postponed until further notice.

The Boyd County Senior Center is closed until further notice.

All events at the Boyd County Convention and Arts Center are cancelled until further notice.

All Boyd County Public Parks, including baseball/softball fields, are closed to the public until further notice.

All events scheduled to be held at any of the above locations, including Little League and Cal Ripken opening Days and practices, are postponed until further notice.