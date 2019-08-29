Boyd County inmate missing after walking away from work release

Authorities are looking for a Boyd County inmate who walked away from a work release crew.

Michael Litteral, 44, of Ashland, walked off Wednesday and disappeared, according to Boyd County Detention Center Jailer Bill Hensley.

Hensley tells WSAZ the inmate was with a work release group near Kirby Flats on Route 5 when he set a weed eater down and walked into the woods.

A deputy overseeing the work crew secured the other inmates and called the jail when he realized Litteral was gone, Hensley said.

Litteral was booked into the jail on June 17 after he was arrested by the Boyd County Sheriff's Office. Hensley says he is a "level one inmate" and was originally arrested on a minor offense.

He is described as being about five feet and 11 inches tall and about 160 pounds. Litteral has brown hair and blue eyes, according to his booking information.

If you see Litteral or have any information about his disappearance, call 911 or the Boyd County Detention Center.