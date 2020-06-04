Boyd County's latest COVID-19 case involves 13-year old

The latest case of COVID-19 in Boyd County involves a 13-year-old child.

Boyd County Emergency Management made that announcement Thursday, saying the teen patient is isolating at home.

There are 40 overall coronavirus cases in Boyd County, where three people have died from the virus.

Health department officials continue to encourage people to practice social distancing, frequent and thorough handwashing and wearing a mask in public, if possible.

