Boyd County plans for school in the fall

In just a couple of months, students like Jacy Sanderson at Boyd County Public Schools will be able to pick up where they left off.

Educators in Boyd County, Kentucky, are planning for in-person school this fall.

"I'm actually excited to go back to the classroom. You get to meet all your friends and do stuff with your teachers,” Jacy said.

Just like Jacy's brother, Jacob, having that in-person interaction again in the classroom will help to increase motivation.

"It's easy to learn in the classroom, cause out here you're like ‘I'll do that.’ Two days later, you're like ‘nah I'll do that tomorrow.’ Never do it,” Jacob said.

But, according to Boyd County Public Schools Superintendent Bill Boblett, learning from home may not be totally erased. While nothing is finalized yet, Boblett says the planning process has begun.

"With current regulations with social distancing and students being six feet apart, it's almost impossible for all children to be in the building at the same time," Boblett said.

Options of splitting students up to alternate between in-class and virtual learning are being discussed.

"An A/B type schedule is a possibility. Group A may come on Monday and Tuesday and have group B come on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday, we may use that as a flexible day," Boblett said.

Parents like Jeannette Sanderson are looking forward to having their children return to the classroom, even if it's not five days a week.

"Them being able to go to school a couple of days and having that teacher time, and seeing their friends even if it is at a distance is accommodating," Jeannette said.

There are also two start dates being considered for the month of August. The first option is Aug. 13, and the other is the 26th. The later start date would allow for an extended period to monitor the COVID-19 guidelines, as well as provide teachers with more time to prepare for the arrival of students.

While Jacy and Jacob will have to adapt to this non-traditional layout of school, just being able to return to a familiar routine will help the transition.

