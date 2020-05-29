Boyd County public schools offers Meals-to-You program

Ever since students left the classroom in March to learn from home, teachers have been coming together to make sure their students are fed with free meals.

Partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Baylor University, Meals-to-You is a free program offered to Boyd County students. UPS will drop off boxes of shelf stable meals to student's doorsteps every other week, that includes 10 breakfasts and 10 lunches/dinners.

While COVID-19 has affected day-to-day routines and financial situations for many families, finding the time for grocery shopping is difficult.

“I work at the hospital and I usually work weekends,” said Terry Sanderson. “I was stopping at the grocery store almost every morning.”

Boyd County Public Schools Superintendent Bill Boblett says this program will be a significant time saver for parents, since meals will be delivered directly to their doorsteps.

“That parent who is working full time does not have to worry about how that child is going to get that meal,” Boblett said. “They may be able to afford, but they may not be able to go get it."

For Terry Sanderson, a father of four, having that guarantee of knowing his sons will have healthy food on their plates every day is very comforting.

"Financially it helps a lot, we go through a lot,” Sanderson said. “When you're looking at four boys, you can't just do one can of green beans for a meal. Before, we were buying almost three gallons of whole milk every week.”

It's a financial and transportation stress, taken away, leaving more time to make summer memories with his family.

Enrollment has ended for this program, but students who are already signed up can expect their first shipment of meals to come to their doorstep at the beginning of next week.

