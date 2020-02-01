Braidy CEO says his removal would cause 'significant damage' to company and Ashland area

In the wake of news from Braidy Industries that CEO Craig Bouchard has been removed from his position, Bouchard is still fighting back calling the decision "unexplained action."

Early Saturday morning, Bouchard posted a lengthy statement on social media saying, "I believe the sudden and unexplained action taken by the Board of Directors of Braidy Industries to attempt to remove me as CEO is without basis and, if allowed to stand, threatens significant damage to Braidy Industries, its stockholders and the Ashland community. I have certain contractual rights as a major stockholder of Braidy Industries, and I am evaluating my options in light of them."

Bouchard claims the origin of the "disagreement" is his pursuits of foreign strategic partners, while some board members want to focus on finding American private equity investment. Bouchard says private equity would not be a good fit for Braidy.

"We don’t need more coal miner, AK Steel or hospital layoffs in Ashland.

I won’t compromise." Bouchard said.

On Thursday, Braidy Industries issued a statement saying Bouchard would be stepping down as CEO, but said Friday he had been "removed" as CEO on Tuesday.

Bouchard issued a statement on social media Friday saying he had not stepped down and was still Chairman of the Board and CEO of Braidy Atlas. To read that statement, click here.

It has been more than two years since Braidy Industries announced plans to build a billion dollar aluminum mill in Boyd and Greenup counties. The company has promised hundreds of high-paying jobs to an area hit hard by economic loss during the last several years.

According to the release from Braidy, “site planning work and fundraising continues unabated for the first greenfield aluminum rolling mill in the U.S. in more than 37 years. The 1.5 million square foot complex will use state-of-the-art technology to serve the rapidly growing needs of the transportation industry.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.