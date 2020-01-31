Braidy Industries CEO says he has "not stepped down"

A day after the company Braidy Industries announced that chairman and CEO Craig Bouchard would be stepping down, Bouchard is firing back on social media.

Bouchard announced Friday on his Facebook page that he had just stepped off an international flight and that he did not authorize the press release that was issued Thursday.

"I have not stepped down as the CEO of Braidy Industries, and I am the Chairman of the Board and CEO of Braidy Atlas," Bouchard said in the Facebook post. "After I complete my next flight, have a chance to kiss my wife and hug my kids, I will begin to prepare a longer statement for you and for the press. Maybe for Monday consumption. My sole focus is rebuilding Ashland and NEK. Im sorry for the stress that was created in Ashland yesterday. You don't need that."

Thursday Braidy announced that President Tom Modrowski was named interim CEO of Braidy Industries and that current board member Charles Price was named Chairman of the Board of Braidy Industries.