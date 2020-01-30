Braidy Industries CEO to step down

Braidy Industries Chairman and CEO Craig Bouchard will step down from his current position, the company announced Thursday.

It says Bouchard will remain a member of Braidy Industries’ Board of Directors.

President Tom Modrowski has been named interim CEO of Braidy Industries and current board member Charles Price has been named Chairman of the Board of Braidy Industries.

“Tom and the board will continue to focus our efforts on completing fundraising and planning for construction of the Ashland mill,” the company said in a release.

It has been more than two years since Braidy Industries announced plans to build a billion dollar aluminum mill in Boyd and Greenup counties. The company has promised hundreds of high-paying jobs to an area hit hard by economic loss during the last several years. Click here for more.

According to the release from Braidy, “site planning work and fundraising continues unabated for the first greenfield aluminum rolling mill in the U.S. in more than 37 years. The 1.5 million square foot complex will use state-of-the-art technology to serve the rapidly growing needs of the transportation industry.”

