Braidy Industries settles suit, company founder leaves board of directors

Braidy Industries announced Tuesday it has reached a settlement in litigation between the company and its founder Craig Bouchard.

As part of the settlement, Braidy officials say Bouchard has stepped down from the Board of Directors and is no longer involved with the company in any capacity.

Other terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Braidy says the settlement will allow the Board of Directors and Ashland leadership team to ‘accelerate plans to build the world’s most technologically advanced aluminum rolling mill at a time when global capacity is significantly constrained.’

The new mill in Eastern Kentucky is projected to generate more than 1,000 constructions jobs, 550 full-time mill jobs and thousands of indirect jobs in the region, officials say.

Craig Bouchard released the following statement Tuesday: "The decision to bring Braidy Industries to Northeastern Kentucky begins and ends with the people. My vision was to bring the most technologically advanced and lowest cost aluminum rolling mill in the world to an Appalachian region brimming with hard-working people eager to make a difference in their community and the region. That vision has never wavered."

"With that said, it is with the best interests of the people of Northeastern Kentucky in mind that I am announcing that we have amicably resolved the pending litigation currently playing out in the Delaware Chancery Court. It has recently become clear that the viability of the company moving forward is at risk should this litigation continue. That risk is simply not worth taking."

"Through recent discussions, I am confident that the leadership at Braidy Industries is moving toward the same goal that prompted this journey three years ago – to build the mill and revitalize a region that deserves to be recognized as a leader in industry. The board members have in all cases done what is best for its shareholders and they are committed to making this project a reality. I hope to continue my efforts and advocacy in support of the mill and Eastern Kentucky moving forward."