Braidy Industries unable to hire ACTC students this Spring

Braidy Industries has released a statement regarding a class specially designed to train students to work for the company in Advanced Integrated Technology.

"Braidy remains fully committed to building the mill in Ashland. However, the current status does not allow for the aluminum mill, Veloxint, and NanoAL, to hire employees this Spring. We understand that this

news impacts students participating in the Advanced Integrated Technology (AIT) program at Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC). Today, we came to ACTC to speak to those students directly and offer Braidy's support."

As AIT students near graduation, Braidy has outlined the following support for each of them:

Mitigation of tuition costs to those who complete the AIT program in full with a GPA of 3.0 or higher and meet reimbursement requirements. (Braidy has committed up to $250,000 to the ACTC foundation for this purpose)

Open communications of the mill construction timeline.

Job placement assistance via official workforce placement platforms and networking support with other area manufacturers.

A letter of priority for first interview/placement opportunity at the Braidy Atlas Mill whenemployment is available.

The company says it remains committed to the partnership with ACTC.

"While we know this program will lead to top-notch employees for Braidy, other manufacturing businesses also recognize the value and have indicated eagerness to consider employment by qualified applicants."

For our previous story:

Click Here

Keep checking WSAZ.com and the WSAZ app for the latest information.

