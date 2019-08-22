Braxton County EMS director arrested for allegedly stealing narcotics

The EMS director in Braxton County was arrested for allegedly taking more than $1,000 worth of narcotics from the station and using them, court records show.

Jamie A. Mathes, 43, of Richwood, West Virginia, is charged with three counts of obtaining a prescription by misrepresentation and grand larceny.

According to the criminal complaint, EMS staff notified investigators early this month about suspicious activity at their director’s office.

The criminal complaint states there was evidence of Mathes injecting herself with a syringe in her office, and she was even hospitalized for several days as a result. Also, according to the criminal complaint, several narcotics were found in Mathes's office. Investigators say they discovered 166 vials of morphine, 146 small vials of fentanyl and 28 vials of Versed that had all been partly or completely used.

Investigators say the narcotics are typically kept in a safe at the EMS station.

About 70 used needles also were found throughout Mathes's office, including in the trash, as well as a Sharps container full of used needles.

Investigators say the cost of the narcotics alone was around $1,068.

If convicted on all counts, Mathes faces up to 22 years in prison and an $80,000 fine.

Mathes was taken to the Central Regional Jail. Her bond is $25,000 cash only.

