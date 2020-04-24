Breast cancer survivor works on the frontlines during pandemic

Mackenzie Browning is a cancer survivor working on the frontlines during the pandemic.

"I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017. I had a double mastectomy and then I had another occurrence in 2018. I went through chemo and radiation," Browning said.

Browning works as a nurse in the Intensive Care Unit at Pikeville Medical Center.

"It's made me a better nurse because I can relate to my patients more than I could ever before. I understand their pain, and I understand their fear," Browning said.

Pikeville Medical Center offered high-risk employees the option to relocate to areas where they wouldn't be as susceptible to patient contact or COVID-19. Browning didn't hesitate to continue working on the front lines to care for her patients.

"I was contacted by employee health. They did offer me the option to work elsewhere, but I thought it was important to be in the ICU with my patients, making sure they were cared for," Browning said.

She said her favorite part about being a nurse is the opportunity to be there for patients.

"Being there to comfort them, and help them like I was helped. That's the gift for me. That's the most important thing, is being there to help them get better and go home or deal with their current situation," Browning said.