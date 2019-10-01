Breast cancer screening recommendations with Dr. Moosavi

Dr. Ben Moosavi sat down in Studio 3 to talk about when women should be screened for breast cancer.

He says women 25-years of age and younger should undergo formal risk assessment for breast cancer, and women with an average risk of breast cancer should do yearly screening mammography starting at 40-years-old.

Dr. Moosavi says women with a higher than average risk of breast cancer should do yearly screening mammography and be offered yearly supplemental imaging.

Dr. Moosavi practices at Ultimate Plastic and Reconstructive Center. He is also the Medical Director of St. Mary's Breast Center.