Breast cancer survivor shares story on Studio 3

By  | 
Posted:

(WSAZ) -- 1 in 8 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

Kimmy Jo Sowards, a breast cancer survivor, shares her story with Studio 3.

Kimmie Jo Sowards,a breast cancer survivor, sat down with Sarah Sager in Studio 3 to share her story with viewers.

 