Dr. Ben Moosavi joined Katie & Sarah in Studio 3 to talk about breast implant safety.

Within the last couple of months, the FDA has taken a closer look at health concerns associated with breast implants, specifically ALCL, a type of Lymphoma.

Dr. Moosavi broke down all of the information you need to know.

Dr. Moosavi practices at Ultimate Plastic and Reconstructive Center. He is also the Medical Director of St. Mary's Breast Center.