Bride-to-be: Coronavirus canceled my wedding

Coronavirus has not only been affecting everyday activities for the lives of many but it has also canceled or postponed major life events for some.

"I don't think anybody could've ever expected anything like this, it's really crazy," said Adreona Castle. Castle had been planning her wedding for over a year and was just a few weeks away when she was told she had to reschedule. The wedding was originally planned for April 4th.

"When we got the call, it was a little disappointing still but we really understood," Castle told WSAZ. "There would be a lot of older people and children at our wedding and we wouldn't want to put any of them in danger."

Sarah Plants, the event coordinator at Little Creek Golf Course in South Charleston, says at least two weddings have had to be canceled so far, including Castle's.

"It's just awful, I did not think that we would ever have to do it because of the reason that we're having to do it," said Plants.

But Castle says she is just trying to stay positive and will shoot for next year.

"Well we're just trying to see the light in an otherwise dark situation, we joke that now we have more time to plan and buy decorations and save for the honeymoon," said Castle.

Little Creek Golf Course also says that they are still offering to cater out to events if it is a small gathering at a home.

