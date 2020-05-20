Bride-to-be not letting COVID-19 halt her wedding plans

Many brides and grooms-to-be had planned for summer weddings but, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many couples have had to postpone or cancel their big day. However, for one couple in Hurricane, West Virginia, they've decided to not take back their first choice.

"We didn’t decide to cancel, we talked about it and then we just thought we’re just going to keep the date," said bride-to-be Whitney McKay.

"Whether it’s just my parents, his parents and the pastor, we’re going to do it."

The Justice administration cleared up confusion about weddings on Wednesday, saying that the 25 person limit does not apply. Therefore, McKay and her fiance, Mark say they are mailing more than 100 wedding invitations this weekend.

"We’re not creating any kind of rules where it’s 100 or 150 (people), it’s just too hard for us or anybody to know," said Brain Abraham, the governor's general counsel. "So what we’re trying to do is just make it so people use their best judgment based upon what we’re putting out."

That also applies to where the couple chooses to have the wedding take place.

"If they choose to have it in some kind of venue that has specific guidelines like a restaurant or bar, then they would be at the 50 percent capacity indoors like we have right now. Outdoors, again, there is no capacity," Abraham said.

While social distancing is encouraged, McKay said her wedding wish is for everyone to be healthy, safe and not feel any pressure.

"I think it’s just big to not make people feel bad about not coming. If you want to come, then we will be glad to have you. If not, then send your love, and we’ll send you a video," McKay said.

Abraham said if you are a wedding venue owner, you can call your local health department with any questions.