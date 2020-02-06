UPDATE| All eastbound lanes of I-64 at St. Albans/Nitro Bridge shut down

UPDATE 2/6/20 @ 1:13 p.m.

All eastbound lanes on the St. Albans/Nitro Bridge on Interstate 64 are shut down due to a hole in the bridge.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation says they are working on assessing the damage.

This is near milemarker 44.

They say this is because of emergency expansion joint repairs.

Traffic is being detoured onto Route 60. All other traffic will be detoured at exit 44, which is the St. Albans exit.

Crews say it will be closed until at least Friday morning.

They also say westbound traffic could be affected due to the detouring traffic.

If you're traveling on I-64, you're asked to slow down and be alert.

