Bridge reopens five years after flooding

The McClanahan Bridge reopened in Putnam County on Friday after being closed for five years due to flood damage.

The new bridge crosses the Poca River along County Route 31 in Lanham. It eliminates a 9-mile detour that would take about 20 minutes for drivers to navigate.

"One focus of the job was to reduce waterway impact to reduce water backup in the area," Department of Highways construction engineer Gary Mullins said. "The existing bridge, I believe, was a five-span structure and the current one is a three-span structure. Therefore, it will have a better hydraulic flow than before."

The reduction of flooding is pleasant news for neighbors in the area. Phyllis Britton said they are used to being stuck at home when the Poca River rises but looks forward to the new options created by the bridge.

"I’ll be going to Kelly’s Creek to visit neighbors and it will be a shorter route," Britton said. "It will just be convenient for everyone who lives here."

The Department of Highways said the new bridge construction cost more than $2.2 million and was a Roads to Prosperity project.

The second phase of the contract includes the replacement of the Harmons Creek bridge along County Route 38. Mullins said that bridge replacement will begin in the coming months.

"It lets me know that the area is important," Britton said. "The people are excited. Everyone I have talked to is very excited about it."