BridgeValley Community and Technical College campus to relocate

The Kanawha Valley campus of BridgeValley Community and Technical College will be relocating.

According to a statement from Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin, the plans are to relocate the campus to the old Stone & Thomas building at 298 Dickinson St. in Charleston.

The release says that multiple KRT bus routes will include the new location. The city of Charleston and BridgeValley are working together to locate available parking locations for commuters.

Goodwin said, "This location will provide students and graduates with expanded internship and employment opportunities and increase the availability of trained and skilled workers for our city’s employers in areas such as health care, business services, technology, customer service, banking/financial and manufacturing."

There is no word on when the relocation will take place. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.