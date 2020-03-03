The 2nd Annual Bridges Out of Addiction Symposium will be March 10 at Ashland Community and Technical College Main campus at 1400 College Drive from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Matt Anderson and Scott Hill in Studio 3.

Daniel Cameron, the Attorney General for the State of Kentucky, is one of several presenters.

This is a free event addressing the Substance Use Disorder concern in the tri-state area.

RSVP's can be made by emailing Scott Hill at Scott.hill@kdmc.kdhs.us or calling 606-408-0455.