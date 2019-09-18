Bridgette's story: From patient to giving back as a nurse

Nurses Bridgette Chandler and Mitsue Ferguson share an unbreakable bond.

At age 25, Bridgette Chandler was married with kids and studying to be a nurse when she was diagnosed with end stage renal failure.

"She fought for me when I didn’t have any fight left,” Chandler said.

Although they now share endless laughs, their friendship blossomed during the hardest chapter of Chandler’s life when she was diagnosed with end stage renal failure at age 25.

"My oldest daughter had just started kindergarten and baby was 2 and there she was sitting on my lap and all I’m focusing on is the word end,” she said.

The life she loved came to what seemed like a screeching halt.

"I had such a hard time admitting how sick I was. I knew I didn’t feel good, I knew I was tired. I knew that no amount of sleep made me feel better,” Chandler said.

That’s when she met Ferguson, the home therapy nurse who would help her through her dialysis.

"She turned to me and she said, 'I’ve thought to myself if it weren’t for you and if it weren’t for doing peritoneal dialysis, I couldn’t take my daughters to a movie.' That brings it home. I mean, that just really makes you feel like yes, this is where I need to be,” Ferguson said.

Nurse Ferguson also helped her through some of her darkest days.

"Like every birthday you always wonder, is this the last one I’m going to get to spend with them? Every holiday, is it the last?” Chandler said.

Chandler spent five years waiting for a kidney match and with all the surgeries she had, finding one wasn’t easy. But Ferguson supported her through it all, even when she wanted to take herself on the list.

"God’s got a special kidney for you, he’s got a special one for you, you just got to hold on,” Ferguson said.

Finally on Sept. 24, 2013, she got her kidney.

"It was that moment that I knew I wanted to be for patients what my nurses had been for me,” Chandler said.

Completing a circle of care through compassion.

"I can’t thank her enough for giving that to me, because not only did she give me my life back then, she gave me an opportunity to help other people too and to kind of pay it forward,” Chandler said.

Her transplant anniversary is coming up next week. It will be six years since that life-changing moment.

And Chandler has another milestone to look forward to: she will be expanding the home dialysis program with Fresenius Kidney Care in her home town of Jackson, working with patients just like her at the same clinic that treated her.