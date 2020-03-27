British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

The United Kingdom says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Johnson said in a video on Twitter that over the past 24 hours he developed mild symptoms and tested positive for Coronavirus.

He is self-isolating but will continue to lead the government's virus response via video-conference.

On Wednesday, Prince Charles, first in line to the British throne, announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

He's self-isolating in Scotland with his wife, who tested negative.

While they do not have it, Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, are self-isolation at Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth is 93-years-old and Prince Philip is 98-years-old.

