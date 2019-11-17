UPDATE | Groundbreaking set for Facebook broadband project in W.Va.

UPDATE 11/17/19 @ 3:35 p.m.

A groundbreaking is set on Facebook’s plan to expand broadband internet in West Virginia.

Gov. Jim Justice says he will attend a ceremony Monday in Beckley.

The governor’s office says in a news release that the social media company is building a high-capacity fiber optic cable network in a portion of West Virginia through a subsidiary, Middle Mile Infrastructure. It’s part of the company’s larger efforts to install cable from Virginia to Ohio through the Kanawha Valley.

The 275-mile project was announced in March.

Facebook says it's going to help expand broadband internet in West Virginia.

The social media company announced a plan Monday to build a high-capacity fiber optic cable network in the state that telecommunication companies will be able to access.

Work on the roughly 275-mile cable route is scheduled to start this year and is expected to take about 18 to 24 months to finish.

The plan is for the cable to start in the western part of the state, move through the Kanawha Valley then turn northwest into the Appalachia region.

West Virginia officials are cheering the deal as a way to move the state's economy forward.

“Broadband development is absolutely critical to moving West Virginia forward,” Gov. Jim Justice said in a news release. “An investment of this magnitude in our state is really big news and will help us continue to show the world how great West Virginia truly is.”

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., joined Justice in making the announcement Monday.

“Making sure West Virginia has reliable, high-speed internet has been a priority of mine since I was first elected to Congress,” Capito said in a release. “Today’s announcement with Facebook is an important step toward ensuring our state has the critical infrastructure to support broadband deployment, and I know it will help so many in our state, especially the rural communities that are unserved."

The Federal Communications Commission says 82 percent of West Virginians have access to fixed broadband internet speeds.

