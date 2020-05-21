Broadway star Cordero suffers setback in coronavirus recovery, wife says

(CNN/Gray News) – Broadway star Nick Cordero has suffered a setback in his long recovery from COVID-19. His wife Amanda Kloots said his health was going “downhill” during a tearful Instagram Live update on Wednesday. In a separate post, she asked for appeals to heaven. “Mega prayers for this special man right now,” Kloots said. “God continue to grant miracles.”

The 41-year old Cordero has battled a series of coronavirus-related complications since he was hospitalized in March.

He spent weeks on a ventilator, suffered septic shock, mini-strokes, and had to have a leg amputated.

Cordero woke up from his medically induced coma earlier this month and is still fighting a lung infection.

On Thursday, Kloots struck a more optimistic tone about her husband’s battle in another Instagram post.

“When things look down, we look UP!” Kloots said. “I have my masters in OPTIMISM!”

Copyright 2020 CNN and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.