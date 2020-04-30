Brunch Box at Nomada Bakery

Local businesses have been hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. It may be your favorite restaurant, hair stylist, or coffee shop.

Brunch boxes are available now at Nomada Bakery.

Nomada Bakery in Heritage Station is offering Brunch boxes. They include waldorf chicken salad or coconut curry miso soup (1/2 pint), 3 inch two layer chocolate cake, two brioche feuilletees, and two mini alfajores.

Place your order by Friday and noon, and you can pick up your meal on Saturday or Sunday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

