Buck firearms season begins in West Virginia

The buck stop here. At least, that's what hundreds of thousands of hunters in West Virginia are hoping for as buck firearms season officially begins Monday.

Today has been a date circled in red by hunters all across the mountain state.

Officials say starting the season toward the end of November increases the chances of hunting during snowfall, which makes it easier to spot and track deer. The season traditionally opens on the Monday before Thanksgiving.

Hunters can harvest two deer on the same day but only one can be an antlered buck. Anyone who wants an additional buck must buy a stamp from the state and have additional licensing.

Gary Foster of the Division of Natural Resources says the state’s deer seasons help bring in hundreds of millions of dollars to the state’s economy.

Buck firearms season ends on Dec. 7.