Building in Jackson, Ohio finally being demolished

If you're driving down Broadway Street in Jackson, you'll see just about the same view of an old dilapidated building that's been an eyesore for years.

But if you were to take a closer look, you'd see that the building's front wall is about all there is left standing.

“It's very nice not to have to worry about it falling down on us,” said Liz Frisby, who operates a flower shop next door. “Very good feeling.”

Frisby has had to live with the constant worry of a possible collapse, something that has finally changed since WSAZ first spoke with her 13 months ago about the sluggish action taken to get it cleaned up.

“They come in every month or so,” Frisby said. “Work a couple of hours here or a couple of hours there. But within the last month, there's been more progress.”

For Mayor Randy Evans, who took office earlier this year, it's been something that he's wanted to make sure was completed.

“Frankly, it's been a well-talked about issue around town because people know it was condemned and made unsafe a couple of years ago, yet nothing's happened,” Evans said. “So we're trying to make it safe.”

Safe for Frisby and anyone else walking or driving down Broadway, soon to see a different view.

The city says it has no idea what will happen with the property when demolition is complete.

