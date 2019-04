Part of a building in Logan County collapsed Friday evening.

Bricks and debris fell from the Sayer building in downtown Logan.

It knocked out the power for about 350 AEP customers. The estimated restoration time is 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Click here for the outage map.

Nobody was hurt.

As far as 911 dispatchers know, the building was abandoned.

