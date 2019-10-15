Bulldozer crash kills Floyd County man

A bulldozer crash killed a Floyd County man Monday night, our sister station WYMT reports.

Floyd County Coroner Gregory Nelson identified Larry Blackburn, 69, of Sycamore Hollow, as the victim.

Nelson was called to the scene of the crash around 6:30 p.m. Monday. He pronounced Blackburn dead at 6:59 p.m. that evening.

Blackburn was working on a property near his house when he crashed into an embankment. He was thrown from the bulldozer.

No official cause of death was released, but Nelson believes Blackburn died from blunt force trauma.

No autopsy is planned.

Kentucky State Police is investigating the crash.