Bullet found on school property

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- South Charleston High School was placed on a lockdown after a bullet was found on their property Tuesday morning.
An alert from Kanawha County Schools says the school was placed on lockdown and law enforcement was immediately notified once an official found the bullet.
The alert says, "Following an investigation, law enforcement found no weapons or hazardous items in the school."
Everyone was found safe following the incident, and the school continued on its normal operations.