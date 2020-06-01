Bullet hits Cincinnati officer’s helmet during protest

A police officer escaped injury when his helmet was struck by a bullet during a Cincinnati protest while in Columbus a fire considered suspicious destroyed a nearly completed apartment building amid a third day of protests in Ohio over the Minneapolis death of George Floyd.

In Cincinnati, the officer was working to disperse a crowd near the University of Cincinnati early Sunday when several shots rang out.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that the fire at the four-story Residences at Topiary Park burned for hours, causing part of the roof and several floors to collapse.

A fire official told WBNS-TV that an attempt was made to set fire to other apartment building under construction next door.