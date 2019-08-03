Bulletproof backpacks add extra layer of protection as kids head back to school

It's that time of year again.

Stores aligned with back to school items, from colorful folders to number two pencils.

A backpack is another item that's on the list for several kids getting ready to go back to school. But now, next to an average backpack, you may see ones on store shelves that come with an extra layer of protection.

That layer is marketed as a bulletproof layer.

At the Office Depot in Morgantown, bulletproof backpacks are in stock as back to school shopping season kicks into high gear.

They're made by the company "Guard Dog Security."

They're marketed as bulletproof, weigh about the same as a typical backpack, and have a layer of padding on the back.

That layer of padding, according to the company, passed ballistic tests from two handguns. But in field tests, it hasn't stopped rounds from an AR-15.

The company's owner said the backpacks are simply there to add an extra layer of protection.

The price tags in Morgantown for these backpacks are around $200.

Morgantown resident Eric Giuliani said he wouldn't spend the extra money if he had kids, but it would be worth it if creates peace of mind.

"There are so many ways that people can be hurt," Giuliani said. "But at the same time, if it makes you feel more secure, it's not a bad thing."

In addition to Office Depot, we also found Guard Dog bulletproof backpacks available online through Walmart.