Bumper stolen off truck parked in Huntington parking garage

You lock your car to prevent thieves from breaking in, but locking your car unfortunately can't prevent all robberies.

On Wednesday a man found his bumper,including his license plate, missing from his truck that he parked at the Pullman Square parking garage.

"Like a bumper of all things, I don’t know that that has much worth,” Mandy Ward said.

On Wednesday a man found his bumper, license plate and all, missing from his truck that he parked at the Pullman Square parking garage.

The victim filed a police report but according to the Pullman Facility Manager Larry Baldwin there aren't cameras in the garages, which could make leads hard to come by.

Kimberly Wilson works nearby and usually parks in the garage. She feels that cameras should be a standard security measure.

"You know, you pay for that monthly, so therefore you're thinking that if you have to pay to get in and out of there you would think that there would be more security than what there is,” Wilson said.

Others like Ward agree.

"It’s a concern for people who work I know in this surrounding area. I used to work a block away and we pay to park in that garage five days a week,” she said.

She believes the area is one of the nicer parts of town, but cameras can't hurt.

"And if people are paying to park there then they should possibly increase the security some,” Ward said.

But some, including Geneva George, who works in Pullman, aren’t phased.

"My cars parked here and then I have two vehicles that are parked here 24/7 and we never have any trouble,” she said.

And although she feels bad for the person left without their bumper, this doesn't change how she feels coming to work in her home town.

"I feel probably safer here than I do many other places in Huntington,” George said.

We reached out to the developer for Pullman Square to ask why there are no cameras in the garages and if there were any plans to install them, but we were told they don’t discuss security.