Burning ban lifted in W.Va; restricted burn season underway

The early week rains have done some marvelous things to our little corner of the world. Take the dousing of 2 inches across our woodlands. While too soon to call a total end to the drought, the soaking rains have quelled the early season fire risk to the point where West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has rescinded the three weeks old no burn ban.

Meanwhile several counties in Kentucky remain under no burn bans as issued by local officials.

Kentuckians can find the latest on these restrictions here.

For those counties still under the no burn ban, here are the restrictions:

According to the Kentucky Division of Forestry, burn bans generally prohibit:

• Burning of forest, grass, crops, woodlands, marshes or other similar areas.

• Burning leaves or debris.

• Campfires, bonfires and warming fires.

• Open pit cooking and charcoal grilling.

• Use of fireworks and welding may also be prohibited or regulated.

Of course even as no burn bans are lifted, there are laws to be obeyed to protect our woodlands and our homes/property.

Officially fall fire season runs until Nov. 30 in Ohio, Dec. 15 in the Bluegrass State and Dec. 31 in West Virginia. Keeping in mind that any warm and windy day in fall is a candidate for a rapidly spreading fire.

Here are the allowed burn times state by state with the caveat that local law can supersede local laws:

Kentucky and Ohio: Burn times 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. with only debris permitted.



West Virginia: Dawn until dusk which means 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.

You're advised never to burn trash (that’s illegal) but rather only vegetation (leaves, tree branches and grass). Stay with your fire until it is 100% out.

The next rain is not due until Saturday afternoon, so be careful to watch how dry the ground can get before Saturday’s showers. Then next week, we will see if a southern storm can deliver rain our way.

