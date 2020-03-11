Business closing after almost 80 years

Barrack's Auto is a family owned car shop that has been passed down between generations, but will be closing its doors for good at the end of the month.

Open since 1941, the Charleston staple is closing as the owner and manager both retire. They were unable to find new management to take over for them.

"I hate it more for our customers," said Mike Stump, an employee of 34 years. "We've met some great people over the years and there are just not too many places where people can take their vehicles to have this kind of work done anymore."

Barrack's specializes in car accessories. Stump said he recalled installing the first power sunroofs and in-car cell phones.

"Last week and this week, we have got a ton of phone calls and people just stopping by to say they were sorry to hear it and say goodbye," Stump said. "Just to share a story with us of when they have stuff worked on with us, so it as been a little sad on that part, too."

Stump said multiple people have told him about coming in with their fathers and grandfathers before getting their own cars worked on at the shop. One of those customers is Howard Montgomery who has been coming to Barrack's for more than 20 years.

"It shocked me when I see this," Montgomery said, coming in to get one last window tint done on his car Wednesday morning. "I didn't know to come in the door or not, but it's just sad."

"There is no other place like this," Montgomery continued. "I can't think of any place. They are reasonable, they are friendly. I don't mind coming here. It's convenient. It's going to be missed."

It's also a sad time for Stump and other employees who have spent almost their entire career working at Barrack's but aren't retiring. He has been looking back at old photo albums of Halloween and Christmas parties at the shop, remembering the good times and hard work.

"It was always something new everyday," Stump said. "I always enjoyed the part of the year when all the new products would come out and get all excited about that."

Barrack's Auto will remain open through the end of March.