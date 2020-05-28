Business opens despite pandemic struggles

If you look at Main Street in Point Pleasant, it looks almost like a typical summer day did before the pandemic. With many businesses nearly operating in full swing.

“We're growing, and our people are the driving force behind that,” said Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings.

That is no more evident than at Stuckey's Guppies and More, a pet shop that had its grand opening last week, after guidelines loosened up.

“We know it's been well over 20 years since Point Pleasant has had a pet store,” said store owner William Stuckey. “So we decided to try to open this shop to give them a more localized mom and pop place to go to get their animals from and their reptiles.”

Earlier this year, Stuckey started leasing a previously vacant building on Main Street, ready to get his dream project rolling.

“No sooner than we signed the lease and get about halfway through that first month, COVID-19 kicked in,” Stuckey said.

During two months of waiting, Stuckey says he was tempted to almost give up, but he says the community supported him to persevere and they were ready to help once he opened.

“That's the kind of support that you really need,” Stuckey said. “You need to have your community and they've been behind me 110 percent. Just about every business on Main Street in Point Pleasant has stopped in and said "hey, we're here for you, we're glad you're here.' It's going to make out community better."

City officials say more excitement is yet to come as the downtown area continues to grow.

“We have a great core of merchants who are willing to get out and put their fingers in the dirt, so to speak, and they've worked so hard the last five years to bring downtown back,” Billings said.

Point Pleasant city officials say that Parkersburg-area donut chain McHappy’s will be opening up a location just north of downtown soon.