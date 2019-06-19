Business owner moves insurance agency to Charleston's west side

Tuesday marked a fresh start for a business with roots in Charleston.

Captial Insurance Group Tuesday afternoon cut the ribbon on a brand new office space on the city's west side.

The company's owner Don Wilson says that he feels investing in this part of town is important. and he's watched a transformation of this part of town over the last few years with new businesses and places to eat!

"Your dream may not be the dream that is planned for you. You got to keep working, never give up, and you can do business anywhere. We're doing business right here in Charleston West Virginia. We are the fastest growing insurance agency in the country and we're going to continue to grow. The plan is 100 offices, 13 states, over the next 15 years," Wilson said.

