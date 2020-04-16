Business owners await answers on PPP funding

The Small Business Administration has approved more than 1.7 million loans, but announced Thursday they'd reached the lending limit.

Many businesses in the Tri-State were waiting money from the Payment Protection Program, to help pay their employees.

"Nothings gonna hold us down," said Brian Woofter, owner of Goin Postal in Teays Valley. "We're gonna keep right on going."

The program opened on April 3, and he finished the paperwork on April 9, applying through his local bank. Now, he fears he may be too late.

"Something like this could really be a big help to keep us going to keep us solid to keep my payroll going for my employees who are doing a great job for me."

He said the process proved to be difficult, in that the requirements and documentation expectations continually changed.

"That slowed things down for me and may have put me further behind in line," Woofter said.

In Ohio, Ed Newsome owns several businesses. He filed all of the paperwork for his businesses but hasn't heard back. He tells WSAZ that money would help support his loyal staffers.

"Your employees not having work," Newsome said. "I mean, that's a big deal. They help you all year long with your business, and now we don't have the hours for them, we don't have the business for them."

Newsome is also the president of the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce. He hosts a weekly Zoom call with local businesses.

"Everybody's searching for answers," Newsome said. "It's misery in numbers together, (they're thinking) 'okay so I'm not alone.' "

Business owners are left waiting on Congress to approve a request for an additional $250 billion.

It's unclear when they'll reach a decision and allow additional loans to be granted.

"So that's what we want to do, is get people back to work," said Newsome. "I can tell you some businesses have a concern is what employees we can get back to work. I hope the employees realize that they need to come back to work for the future of our area and the future of our nation."

West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito took to social media, writing:

“This situation could have been completely avoided. Small businesses in America are in desperate need. We should not be playing politics and denying small businesses the help they need. Congress MUST fund #PPP.”