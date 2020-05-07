Businesses following new COVID-19 guidelines

At the Qdoba Mexican Grill in Southridge, the effect COVID-19 has had on customers is clear the moment you come to the door.

Inside this and many other restaurants and businesses, social distancing plays a starring role and will for the long run. With many places to eat and shop set to flip their signs from closed to open, local health departments are doing everything they can to make sure they know how to operate in this new normal.

Working with the businesses is something health officials want to be able to do, but they're equipped to work with state officials if guidelines aren't being followed.

“The fact is if a restaurant isn't following a guideline or practicing unsafe measures for the public, we can pull their permit but we really prefer to work with them and they prefer to work with us, as well,” Kanawha-Charleston Health Department executive director Dr. Sherri Young said.

When a complaint is issued to health departments in Cabell, Putnam and Kanawha counties, health officials will review the guidelines with businesses to make sure that they can operate safely.

“We're all interested in the welfare of our community and the welfare of our community, and the welfare of our community includes people being able to work and take care of their families and have financial security,” said Dr. Michael Kilkenny, director of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

If you have a question about COVID-19 guidelines, you can call the Cabell-Huntington Health Department at 304-526-6544 and the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department at 304-348-1088.