Businesses move to virtual classes

Social distancing is forcing the closure of gyms, parks, and art studios leaving businesses to reach their customers in a new way. Across the tri-state business are using online platforms, like Facebook Live, to reach people from a safe distance.

"It's interesting many of the Marshall students have gone back home. I just spoke with a woman who is in Virginia. She is so grateful that she was able to take classes with us while she is home in Virgina," said Brown Dog Yoga Owner Katrina Mailloux.

Paint and Sip Art Studio is giving free lessons through Facebook Live.

"We are looking forward to creating videos of our painting and kind of walking through the painting," said Stuart Mohr.

These virtual lessons and workouts are created around the supplies you have at home.

"Your wine bottles are full when you hold the hands at the smaller ends. We are doing bicep curls, overhead presses, tricep extensions, and give a little bit of swinging to get your cardio up. There are many things that you can use that are in your home," said Mailloux.

"Moms might have access to old makeup brushes, or q-tips. You don't necessarily have to go out and spend a lot of money on this. Most kids at least have one of those watercolor sets," said Paint and Sip Owner Charlie Barager.

